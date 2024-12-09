Police have arrested a man in connection with two knifepoint robberies.

The arrest comes after officers were called to St Mary’s filling station in Nuthall Road, Cinderhill, Nottingham, at 9.30pm on November 27.

It was reported that a staff member was threatened with a knife before being forced to hand over cash and a large number of cigarettes.

Following inquiries, officers arrested a 31-year-old man last week. He was detained on suspicion of robbery, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

Inquiries remain ongoing to trace a second suspect in connection with this incident.

The man arrested is also being questioned in connection with a separate incident which happened in Clipstone Close, Strelley, at around 10pm on August 31 when a delivery driver was reportedly pushed to the floor by a man who was carrying a knife and who tried unsuccessfully to steal his electric bike.

The arrested suspect was subsequently released on conditional bail while investigations continue into the robberies.

Detective Constable Tony Tonks, of Nottinghamshire Police, says: “Both of these incidents would’ve been very distressing experiences for the victims who were just trying to do their jobs when they were targeted.

“Robbery is an extremely serious offence, especially when it’s coupled with someone reportedly armed with a weapon.

“This kind of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and will always be met with a robust response from the police.

“We are still in the process of carrying out inquiries in relation to both of these incidents and working hard to trace outstanding suspects.

“We’d ask anyone with any information who hasn’t yet come forward, including anyone who has any mobile phone, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact us.”

Information can be reported to Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incidents 697 of 27 November, for the petrol station robbery, or 681 of 31 August, for the delivery driver incident.

Alternatively, people can report information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.