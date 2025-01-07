A man has been jailed after he stole items worth more than £280 from a BP forecourt shop in Farnborough.

Daniel Parker, 40, took items including alcohol and food worth a total of £286.50 on eight separate occasions between November 5 and December 16.

All items were stolen from the store at the BP fuel station on Prospect Road. Parker was arrested and later charged with eight counts of theft from a shop.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was jailed for 12 weeks at Basingstoke Magistrates Court late last month.

PC Kiana Austin from the Farnborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, says: “Our message is clear – shoplifting in the Farnborough area will not be tolerated.

“Parker brazenly stole goods from the same shop and will now spend time behind bars for what he did.

“The actions of shoplifters make a huge difference to shop owners as they will have to recover the costs which have been lost. This results in shops typically increasing prices, which has a huge impact on the wider public.

“This sentencing should send a clear message to others who are thinking about stealing from the businesses in our area. It will not be tolerated and we will work hard to bring you before the courts, where you will face the consequences.”