MFG has been granted an extension to its jet wash opening hours at its Lower Bar Service Station in Newport, despite worries about increased noise.

The Top 50 Indie applied to Telford and Wrekin Co-operative Council to increase the hours of operation of the jet wash by three hours to 10pm instead of 7pm.

In its application, MFG stated: “During summer months when daylight lasts longer, extending the operating hours is more practical and convenient for customers. During the winter months extended hours accommodate customer needs to clean their vehicles more frequently, after regular operating hours”.

The application added that the conclusion of a Noise Impact Assessment found that noise from the jet wash operation and vehicles using the facility during the proposed extension of operational hours would not result in a significant noise impact on neighbouring residents.