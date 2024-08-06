MFG has been granted planning permission to construct a Greggs ‘food-to-go pod’ at its Haverhill Service Station in Sturmer Road, Haverhill.

The Top 50 Indie applied to West Suffolk Council for permission to demolish the car wash, jet wash and plant room on the site and use the space to create the Greggs pod. The application had previously been refused due to concerns over tanker movement on the site and how this would affect pedestrian safety. Apparently tankers discharging fuel blocked the entrance and exit to the site. There were also queries about the opening hours of the Greggs to ensure there was no detrimental impact on local residents.

Amended plans were submitted by MRG’s agent which gave details of a revised refuelling location. It was also agreed that the Greggs would only open from 6am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday

The proposed pod is described as “modest”, measuring 11.59m by 6.29m with an overall height of 4.05m. It has a flat roof design with a small extraction louvre on the rear and side, and a small air conditioning unit on the side.

In February, MFG was granted permission to install and EV charging zone and two jet wash bays at the site.