Top 50 Indie MFG has put in a revised planning application for its Prizet North Service Station at Helsington in Kendal – after previously being granted permission for a knockdown rebuild.

In April, Westmorland and Furness Council granted MFG permission for the “demolition of existing buildings, removal of existing canopy and pump islands. Construction of new sales building, canopy, pump islands and forecourt, installation of one x 80,000ltr and one x 75,000ltr underground fuel tank, creation of new EV charging hub and associated infrastructure, new jet wash, bin store, car parking, car care facilities, landscaping and all associated works”.

The previous permission confirmed that the site’s redevelopment, including an expanded shop with an enhanced retail offer, including the introduction of food to go, and an EV charging hub, was acceptable.

Now MFG has decided that it wants to keep the existing shop. The original approval also allowed for the demolition of all existing structures, including the pump islands, and the installation of new underground fuel tanks. However, the Top 50 Indie has reassessed its needs and now wants to retain the current layout, including the positioning of the fuel pumps, canopy and shop. However, it proposes significant upgrades to all existing fuel pumps. The application says these upgrades are intended to enhance “efficiency, safety and user experience”. The introduction of a new HGV pump is also proposed.

MFG’s agent, JMS Planning and Development, says in the design and access statement: “The rationale behind this new application is that retaining the existing infrastructure is not only more practical but also aligns better with the applicant’s operational goals. By preserving the current setup, the applicant can ensure a smoother transition and continuity of service, which is critical for maintaining customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

“Moreover, this revised proposal includes an increased provision of EV charging bays, which addresses the growing demand for EV infrastructure. The inclusion of additional EVC bays demonstrates the Applicant’s commitment to meeting modern transportation needs and supporting sustainable practices. Overall, it is considered that the proposed scheme offers a balance between retaining valuable existing assets and accommodating new, environmentally friendly technology. This approach is expected to be more deliverable and better suited to meet the evolving needs of the applicant and their customers.”