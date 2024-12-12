MFG’s plans to extend its shop at the Morrisons petrol station in Liskeard have been refused.

Liskeard Town Council objected to the application describing it as an “unacceptable expansion” of a retail unit on the edge of town, with no evidence of need. It said there was lack of clarity on the use of the new enlarged shop and the range of goods it would stock.

It added that the new unit would exceed 200m2 but that no retail impact assessment had been submitted as per the threshold laid out by the Liskeard Neighbourhood Development Plan.

The Council was concerned that the availability of goods and services on the site may “reduce onward journeys to the town centre and the footfall these bring”.

The Council also had concerns about the safety of the pedestrian crossing on the service road, due to its position immediately after the exit to the petrol station. It said there was some restricted visibility, caused by vegetation, for motorists looking right when exiting.

MFG’s application had explained that in recent years petrol stations have had to evolve from sole independent forecourt operator providing fuel only, to the current services which cater for the needs of today’s road users who demand more than just fuel.

The Council countered that while this may be applicable in certain circumstances, the site in question was not a standalone facility, as there is a large Morrison’s store next door, offering a wide range of goods.

The Council also queried MFG’s use of the extension to house a food-to-go unit. This would have been separated from the shop by a with an internal door. The Council said the lack of detail about the food-to-go offer raised the question whether it would be ancillary to the PFS and whether it would potentially compete with and take business away from takeaways in the town centre.

The Council’s report said that should the plans go ahead then there should be no internal sub-division and the premises must be operated as a single unit.

A separate planning application from Motor Fuel Group for the creation of new jet washes and EV chargepoints at Morrisons was approved earlier this year.