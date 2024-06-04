Moto’s Birch Services (Eastbound and Westbound), between junctions 18 and 19 of the M62, has received £272,000 as part of the HGV Parking and Driver Welfare Match Funding Grant Scheme.

The scheme supports industry operators to improve HGV facilities, including:

• HGV parking capacity including increasing spaces, reconfiguring layout or developing an extension to an existing parking facilities site – applicants cannot use funding to purchase land or for planning permission fees

• driver welfare facilities including toilets, shower facilities, rest areas, truck wash facilities – disabled toilets and accessibility facilities are also in scope for this funding

• security for drivers, including lighting systems, CCTV and monitoring equipment, and secure fencing

• decarbonisation, including electric HGV charging infrastructure, alternative fuel installation and solar energy.

Commenting on the funding for Birch Services, Jess Lockwood, property director of Moto Hospitality, said: “As with everything we do, we aim to provide HGV drivers with the best service possible every time they visit us. This covers washing facilities, vehicle security and food offering and we are continually investing in upgrading, refurbishing and cleaning the services provided.

“This match funding awarded for Birch as part of the HGV Parking and Driver Welfare Grant Scheme has enabled us to fully refurbish and upgrade our toilet and shower facilities, providing an enhanced experience for hardworking HGV drivers who deserve respite and comfort during long haul drives.”

Applications for the final stage of funding close on June 19 – more information is available here. You can apply if you operate HGV driver facilities at independent truck stops, motorway service areas, trunk road service areas or local authority truck stops. Sites must be located on, or near to, the strategic road network in England.

The proposal must apply to an existing HGV parking and driver welfare facility with a minimum of two years of trading history.