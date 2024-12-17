Police in Cumbria are urging drivers and service station staff to be vigilant to help prevent thefts from HGVs – as part of its Operation Meridian initiative.

Officers are placing extra focus on these offences during December and throughout the winter months as there can be an increase in thefts at this time of year. The police say this is due to the longer nights providing increased opportunities for thieves. And thefts tend to happen most often at lorry parks at service stations.

Chief inspector Nat Jukes says: “HGVs and their loads can be valuable – and criminals know this, so will look to target vulnerable vehicles and loads to steal them.

“Criminals see the longer nights as offering increased opportunities for such thefts, using the cover of darkness to target vehicles.

“We have seen a number of reports in December already around the A66 area and Burton Services.

“We aim to prevent such offences all-year-round but will be increasing proactive patrols in the area due to the extra risk at this time of year.

“They will be aiming to offer reassurance and deterrents. We will also continue to proactively target offenders.”

Jukes has also asked HGV drivers and people working at service stations to play their part in preventing these crimes.

She adds: “Our patrols will be speaking to HGV drivers to let them know about our operation, as well as letting them know the risks and how to help prevent thefts.

“We will also be engaging with staff at service stations so they know what to watch out for as well.

“We want people to follow some basic crime prevention advice – but also report anything they believe to be suspicious.

“Information such as descriptions of suspicious people and vehicles, as well as registration numbers can help us catch those responsible for these thefts and prevent further incidents.”