UK Power Networks DSO has awarded EDF flexibility contracts that will help EV customers earn money for supporting the grid.

As part of a trial, customers with Pod Point home EV chargers will be paid for allowing EDF to utilise their EV to manage local network constraints in UK Power Networks DSO region.

The initiative is backed by EDF’s PowerShift platform. PowerShift is designed to unlock the optimal value of flexibility from both grid-scale and behind-the-meter assets, combining artificial intelligence, real-time data analytics and sophisticated algorithms. This capability allows EDF to continuously monitor and optimise flexible assets ensuring swift adjustments to enhance performance and capture emerging opportunities in the dynamic energy landscape.

Alex Howard, head of flexibility markets at UK Power Networks DSO, says: “Our flexibility procurement process is designed to be open and fair, ensuring all participants can contribute to grid reliability.”

Stuart Fenner, director of wholesale market services commercial, at EDF says: “We share UK Power Networks DSO’s vision for a more competitive and efficient flexibility market, and we’re excited to be part of a process that delivers value to customers and the grid alike.”

By providing flexible energy solutions, EDF says it is enhancing the grid’s ability to manage fluctuations in supply and demand, ensuring its reliability while supporting the UK’s net zero emissions goals.