Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at a petrol station in Cinderhill, Nottingham.

Police were called to St Mary’s filling station, in Nuthall Road, at 9.30pm on November 27.

Two men had entered the store and a staff member was threatened with a knife. The victim was forced to hand over cash and a large number of cigarettes before the offenders fled on foot towards Broxtowe Country Park.

Officers attended the scene to support the victim, gather CCTV footage and carry out further local inquiries.

Detective constable Tony Tonks, of Nottinghamshire Police, says: “Thankfully the victim was not harmed in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience.

“We are determined to track down the offenders and want to hear from anyone with any information which could assist the investigation.

“This is a busy filling station even at this time of night and next to a major route into the city. There may be other witnesses we have not yet spoken to.

“I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything which could help, or has any mobile phone, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 697 of 27 November 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.