Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a petrol station in Stirling on Saturday December 7.

At around 4.30am, the 26-year-old staff member at the Shell Garage on Kerse Road was threatened by a man brandishing a weapon who had forced his way into the shop. The man demanded cigarettes and money from the till. He walked off along Kerse Road with a quantity of cigarettes.

The female staff member was not injured but was very shaken by the ordeal.

The suspect is described as white, between 20 and 30 years of age, and was wearing a black and grey North Face jacket, a pink hoodie or pyjama top underneath, tartan pyjama trousers and a Burberry scarf that covered the lower half of his face.

Detective Sergeant John Hunter says: “Thankfully the lady in the shop wasn’t hurt but this was very frightening for her to experience.

“The suspect’s clothes are very distinctive. He would have been a standout if you walked or drove by him in the early hours of this morning.

“Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV in the area but are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the man, who has been in the area and may have dashcam footage or has any information that may assist the officers with their enquiries.”

Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote incident number 0643 of Saturday, 7 December 2024 when calling. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.