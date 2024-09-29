Greater Manchester Police are keen to speak to the man pictured above, as they believe he can help with investigations following the theft of £500-worth of fuel at the Sainsbury’s petrol station at Heaton Park, between Monday, August 12, and Tuesday, August 27.

Police believe he could be linked to the theft of fuel at several other locations throughout Greater Manchester amounting to over £1,300.

It is reported that the man used a grey BMW displaying different front and rear plates.

If anyone has any information that could assist officers with their enquiries, they are encouraged to call 101 quoting log number 1164 of 29/08/2024.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.