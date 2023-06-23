Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an attempted burglary at the Scaling Dam BP Filling Station.

The incident happened shortly before 1am on Tuesday 20 June at the filling station, which is located on the A171 road, near to Scaling Reservoir.

During the attempted burglary damage was caused to the rear door, security lighting and CCTV cameras.

Officers are asking for anyone who has any information, CCTV footage, or saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to contact them to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230113081 and email hayley.turner@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hayley Turner.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.