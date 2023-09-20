The PRA has announced it will be staging a Business Breakout event in the West Midlands on Thursday October 5.

The event, which is open to everybody and free to attend, will be at the Mayfair Suite, Walsall Football Club, Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall, with registration opening at 10am for a 10.30 start and it will be followed by a complementary lunch.

The programme is:

PRA / CWA – market review;

CBE – innovators in retail technology;

Petroassist – pumps, payment, tanks and charging services;

Christie & Co – property update;

Doublecool – retrofitenergy saving acrylic doors to your refrigeration cabinets;

Winckworth Sherwood – commercial real estate and licensing update;

Edge Petrol – fuel pricing in a volatile market;

Grip Hero – what you don’t’t know can hurt you.

To register either click here, email PRA at lou.woods@rmif.co.uk or ring 01788 538302.