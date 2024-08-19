Private car use has not only returned to but has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to figures released by the Department for Transport.

In August 2024, motor traffic in Great Britain reached 103% of its pre-Covid 19 levels.

At the same time, public transport has taken a hit with London buses at 88% of 2019 usage levels, buses outside of the capital at 70%, National Rail, not including the Elizabeth Line, at 88%, and the London Underground at 75%.

The Independent Garage Association (IGA) says that the figures indicate a “strong and sustained reliance on private vehicles”.

“The latest data from the Department for Transport highlights a critical shift in how the public is choosing to travel post-pandemic,” says IGA chief executive Stuart James.