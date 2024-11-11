Roadchef has been awarded two-star accreditation in the latest Best Companies to Work For list.

The motorway services operator, which has 30 sites nationwide, was nominated for the Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work For award, Best Companies in the Hospitality and Leisure Sector. Roadchef was recognised as the best place to work in Scotland and was regionally recognised in the East Midlands, North East, North West, Scotland, South East, South West, Wales and West Midlands for the Best Companies recognition. Roadchef won the Wellbeing Award and was nominated for Best Improver. Mark Fox, its CEO, was also shortlisted for Best Leader.

This accolade sees Roadchef ranked as the fourth best large company in the UK and fifth-best in the hospitality and leisure sector. Roadchef has improved its BCI (Best Companies Index) score from Best Companies by 25.1 points, with sites including Durham, Annandale Water, Chester, Hamilton, Killington, Norton Canes, Sandbach, Stafford, Rownhams, Watford Gap and Strensham all achieving three-star accreditation.

Roadchef has implemented new support packages to improve and enhance employee engagement and well-being. These include community pantries, interest-free hardship loans supporting those in need and breakfast clubs for all employees.

The number of Mental Health First Aiders has also been increased, and flexible shifts to help part-time workers and parents have been introduced. Employees are also involved in improving business processes through project teams, and a new DEI forum which promotes inclusion. Additionally, a career pathway tool supports employee growth, while the launch of a new leadership development programme enables managers to grow their personal skills and improve their leadership contribution.

Roadchef says it has seen tangible results from these initiatives. Staff turnover rates were reduced by 20% year-on-year. Employee turnover was reduced by over 10% within the first 90 days of employment. Additionally, the business has improved stability in the workforce, with over 41% of its employees having worked for the business for over two years.

Mark Fox, CEO at Roadchef, comments: “This latest recognition of our efforts marks a culmination of efforts that have been several years in the making. Since partnering with Best Companies in 2020, we’ve consistently improved employee engagement, which is a testament to the work done throughout the business. We fundamentally believe that putting people at the heart of the business is key to our long-term success. We’re seeing tangible benefits with our staff turnover rate improving despite challenges across the industry.”

Laura Bunn, HR director at Roadchef, adds: “We’ve focused on creating a culture where our employees enjoy coming to work. In tough times, building a workplace where people feel fulfilled and have career opportunities is vital. We’re thrilled with this accreditation and remain dedicated to making Roadchef one of the best places to work in the UK.”