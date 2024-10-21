The Spar Northern Guild’s Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge trek has raised £40,000 for Marie Curie.

The trek in July saw 135 people tackle the 24-mile route, taking in the climbs of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough with an ascent of more than 1,600m along the way.

Those taking on the challenge included employees from right across the James Hall group of companies including James Hall & Co, Clayton Park Bakery, Fazila Foods, Ann Forshaw’s Alston Dairy and GAP Convenience Distribution.

Retail staff from James Hall & Co’s G&E Murgatroyd Spar company-stores division also took part and they were joined by several independent Spar retailers from across the North of England, and members of the corporate charity fundraising team at Marie Curie.

Specially branded Marie Curie, James Hall & Co and Spar t-shirts were produced for the occasion, providing great brand awareness along the route.

Starting and finishing in Horton-in-Ribblesdale, the challenge was to complete the walk inside 12 hours. The quickest completion time was six hours 56,minutes and the final finishers completed the walk in 13,hours 15 minutes.

Peter Dodding, sales director at James Hall & Co and chairman of the Spar Northern Guild Committee of Retailers, says: “The last of the funds are now in and I’m ecstatic that we have managed to reach such a fundraising milestone figure for Marie Curie.

“We had perfect cool and cloudy conditions for the walk on the day, however, nobody should underestimate what a tough challenge the Yorkshire Three Peaks is. I would like to congratulate and thank everybody who took part and fundraised to achieve this amazing amount.”

The Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge is one of several charity partnership activities James Hall & Co has carried out this year to support Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end-of-life charity. Other recent activity included the Blooming Great Tea Party where £28,000 was raised through the G&E Murgatroyd Spar company-stores division.

Imogen Duffin, corporate partnerships manager at Marie Curie, says “Everyone at Marie Curie is so grateful for the support of James Hall & Co over recent years and this is a fantastic effort. The Three Peaks Challenge is no mean feat, so all members of the team should be proud of their efforts.”