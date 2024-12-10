The future of Tighnabruaich’s only petrol station is uncertain as its long-standing owners – Mark and Barbara Critchley – get ready to retire after more than 40 years of running the site.

Tighnabruaich is a small village on the Cowal Peninsula, on the west coast of Scotland. Its petrol station is important as it is close to the Kyles of Bute, a narrow sea channel that separates the northern end of the Isle of Bute from the Cowal Peninsula, where people go sailing and yachting.

Tighnabruaich District Development Trust (TDDT) is currently carrying out a feasibility study to explore options for the petrol station. It hopes to retain petrol/diesel provision and wants to consider uses for the rest of the site, potentially working with the existing building.

The Trust has put up a survey online (https://bit.ly/3Zrn52h) to help it understand current and future fuel demand and to prioritise feasible uses for the site and building.

There are 19 questions, and it should take about eight minutes to complete. Questions include ‘How many machines including vehicles and boats does your household use that require diesel and petrol’ and asks whether people would be willing to serve themselves and pay at the pump for the fuel.

The closing date for the survey is Friday December 20.

The results of the anonymous survey will be available to all households in the community and there will be the opportunity for residents to discuss the findings.