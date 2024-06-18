Trewint Service Station has been doing things a bit differently for years by selling hot food from a double-decker bus parked on its forecourt. Now it plans to open a 12 bedroom motel on the same site.

The accomodation for motorists and truck drivers, is being introduced in the next few months alongside plans to increase the number of HGV parking bays from 10 now to at least 50 at the site on the eastbound carriageway of the A30 at Launceston in Cornwall.

Harry Singh, who bought the forecourt three and a half years ago complete with the Charlie Brown’s Diner bus, has also recently switched fuel brands from Gulf to Total Energies. After an investment of more than £350,000 on what was previously a derelict site, the forecourt has been transformed into a business turning over a weekly 100,000-plus litres of fuel, including bunkering.

The idea is that the motel will charge between £25 to £50 per night including breakfast, with a restaurant underneath the bedrooms with ensuites.

The double-decker bus, which is open 9am to 3pm week days, has seating upstairs and a kitchen below, has recently been refurbished, and it has been given a menu upgrade. Now as well as full English breakfasts, burgers and sandwiches, it has a wider choice including halloumi fries, milkshakes, waffles and children’s meals, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The Spar shop on the forecourt also has a range of chilled food to go including sandwiches, and a Costa coffee machine for motorists on the move.