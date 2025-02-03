Vauxhall is partnering with EV charging and digital out-of-home (DOOH) company Jolt to provide its electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners with free charging across its North West London charging network.

Drivers of Vauxhall electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (cars and vans) are entitled to free public charging at Jolt’s 25kW DC charging units between now and March 2, 2025, via the Jolt app. During this period, a targeted Vauxhall ad campaign promoting the free charging offer and announcing the launch of the new Grandland Electric will be displayed across all Jolt charging locations. As part of the partnership Jolt, which currently has over 40 chargers across North West London, will fully wrap a number of charging locations in Vauxhall branded livery.

To access the offer, Vauxhall vehicle owners will need to download the Jolt app and add the registration of their Vauxhall vehicle. Jolt will then apply the free charging to the vehicle for use at its charging units for the duration of the offer period.

Currently, Jolt offers anyone who pulls up at one of its charging units, 7kWh of free charging per day, equating to around 30 miles. After this, customers can continue to charge their cars for 35p per kWh. Since launching in October 2023, Jolt says it has provided over 6.3 million miles worth of clean energy to EV drivers in the UK.

Jolt’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of EVs by making charging units more accessible and cost-effective, particularly for drivers with no access to home charging. The company focuses on providing fast, free and clean EV charging – with a twist, combining charging units with digital advertising boards. By integrating charging units into digital advertising screens, it can display targeted ad campaigns while customers charge their vehicles. Revenue from these ads helps to cover the cost of providing free charging and supports the expansion of the UK charging network.

Vauxhall’s partnership with Jolt coincides with its Electric Streets of Britain initiative, by providing more on-street charging solutions. Electric Streets of Britain was launched in 2023 to address the lack of on-street charging provision in the UK. A national database has been established so UK motorists who want to have on-street residential EV chargers installed near them can register their interest: www.electricstreets.co.uk. Since its launch, Vauxhall has received over 15,000 registrations on over 11,500 streets across the country.

“Our collaboration with Vauxhall sets a new benchmark for public EV charging,” says John Rainford, UK country manager at Jolt. “This campaign highlights the power of integrating high-impact advertising with essential infrastructure. By delivering cost-effective, accessible, and sustainable charging solutions, we’re not just supporting EV drivers – we’re empowering communities, boosting local economies, generating revenue for local authorities, enabling community messaging and supporting local businesses and charities. Together with Vauxhall, we’re showing how innovative partnerships can drive meaningful change and a cleaner, greener future.”