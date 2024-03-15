Belfast-based EV infrastructure company Weev has been named Charge Point Operator of the Year at the Ireland-wide 2024 EV Awards.

Weev was recognised by the judges for its rapid growth in building a robust network while demonstrating its exceptional service and delivery to customers.

As well as winning the Charge Point Operator of the Year category, Weev was also shortlisted for ‘Contractor of the Year’, while co-founder and chief commercial officer Thomas O’Hagan was shortlisted for EV Pioneer of the Year at the awards ceremony in Dublin.

O’Hagan said: “This award further enhances Weev’s position as Ireland’s leading EV infrastructure company and is testimony to our pedigree in providing end-to-end EV solutions to facilitate domestic, workplace and public charging.

“Led by an experienced senior management team, we have made a dramatic impact on the market since forming in 2022, experiencing remarkable expansion while providing best-in-class charging infrastructure that is helping governments achieve their climate targets.

“By investing in a wide range of sectors to address the shortage of adequate EV charging provision in Ireland, Weev are expanding its EV network and look forward to continued growth throughout 2024 and beyond.

“Weev has a team of experts across a number of areas of our business whose hard work and dedication have played a major role in us receiving this latest award. We thank them hugely for the great work they are doing.”