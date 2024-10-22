Welcome Break wants to build a new motorway service area (MSA) on the M25 near Brentwood – less than a mile from where Moto has submitted plans to build one.

Earlier this year, Moto put in plans for a 24-hour dual-site MSA on the M25 near Brentwood, including parking spaces for up to 450 HGVs, which Moto says will help address the ”critical shortage” of secure HGV parking spaces in the vicinity.

Now, Welcome Break has launched a public consultation on its proposals – called Welcome Break Roding Valley – which will run until November 15, prior to submitting planning permission.

The company says a new facility is needed on the M25 between junctions 27 and 28 to reduce the current 33-mile gap between South Mimms and Thurrock, as well as the forthcoming 62-mile gap between South Mimms and Maidstone that will occur once the new Lower Thames Crossing has been developed.

These gaps exceed the maximum spacing requirements of 28 miles (or a 30-minute drive time) between MSAs set by National Highways to meet the safety and welfare requirements of motorway users.

The motorway services operator says its plans respond specifically to a gap in services for HGV drivers: “Feeding down to the Channel ports, the M25 carries over 35,000 HGVs on its busiest days but 86% of HGV facilities across the South East do not provide accommodation or security features such as lighting, fencing or CCTV which are vital in giving drivers the peace of mind they need to fully relax before heading back on the road. These secure parking facilities for HGVs not only benefit the driver but the local community, preventing dangerous parking from occurring in the local area.

“At the most basic level, on-site parking for HGVs in the South East has reached a critical level, causing drivers to struggle to find space to simply rest. Our proposals respond to this gap in adequate services for HGV drivers.”

The Welcome Break project, unlike Moto’s, would sit on just one side of the M25 but there would be access to the site from both sides of the motorway.

It would have two fuel stations, one for cars, vans and light goods vehicles, and a separate forecourt for HGVs and coaches.

Over 1,000 parking spaces would be provided for all vehicle types, nearly 200 of which would be EV-ready with provision for further spaces to be converted to EV charging spaces in the future.

Welcome Break says sustainability is at the core of its plans. As well as EV charging, the site will benefit from solar power, create green spaces for drivers to enjoy on their visit and provide new spaces and habitats for wildlife, with some 24% of the site committed to improving biodiversity.

It adds that the proposed facility would only be for the use of motorway traffic, with no vehicular access to local roads, including for staff and deliveries.

The site would have 24/7 security management with complete CCTV coverage and perimeter fencing.

The design is said to make good use of extensive tree planting around the perimeter and soft landscaping along the embankments to increase the screening for nearby communities.

Welcome Break says it will improve adjacent footpaths and bridleways and put in place new planting and fences.