XPO, a provider of end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, has successfully deployed HVO and electric-powered vehicles within its 4PL and transport control tower operations.

The company said this was an industry first representing a significant sustainability achievement.

HVO and electric-powered vehicle trials were initially implemented across test routes of nearly 3,000 miles in the UK and Ireland, with emissions reduced by over 4,000 kgCO2e. Expanding the uptake of emission solutions in the managed transport sector aligns with XPO’s broader decarbonisation strategy, which includes increasing the use of alternative fuels. At the same time, newer low- and zero-emission vehicles are entering the market.

Paul Hayes, XPO’s director of asset light solutions, said: “Sustainability is an important strategic pillar for all our customers, and together, we are exploring options to accelerate the supply chain’s decarbonisation. This unique deployment and implementation of alternative fuel technologies in our 4PL operation is a leap forward for our customers on their sustainability journey.”

Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “It is hugely satisfying to see the expansion of alternative fuels as we continue our journey as a leader in sustainability.”