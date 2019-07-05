Shell installs UK's first 150kW charger on a forecourt

John Wood

Bernie Williamson, General Manager, Shell UK Retail (Photo: )

Shell is claiming to have the UK’s first 150kW electric vehicle charger on a forecourt.

The new charger is a part of Shell Recharge, Shell’s on-forecourt Electric Vehicle (EV) charging service, and is available for use at Shell’s Battersea Service Station in London.

The 150kW high-powered charger will sit alongside the current 50kW rapid chargers available via Shell Recharge. While the 50kW rapid DC chargers typically provide a 0-80% charge in approximately 30 minutes, the new 150kW high-powered charger can deliver power up to three times faster, depending on the electric vehicle model.

Bernie Williamson, Shell’s General Manager for Retail UK, said: “More of our customer are driving electric vehicles and as they do we will offer them the ability to charge where it suits them – on the road, at home and at work. This new 150kW charger is the latest addition to our Shell Recharge offering, joining the range of 50kW chargers we have already installed on our forecourts. Our aim is to make charging up as simple and stress-free as possible.”

As with all Shell Recharge posts, drivers will be able to pay to use the 150kW charger using a contactless payment card, the NewMotion app/card or the SMOOV app. There are no subscription or connection fees; customers only pay for the power used to charge their car.

Shell Recharge is run together with Allego, which manages the operation of the 50kW and 150kW chargers.

Anja van Niersen, CEO of Allego, said: “Electric mobility is developing very fast and a new generation of e-cars is now available for consumers. We highly value Shell’s initiative to integrate high-powered charging at their service stations. We know that electric vehicle drivers want the right charging solution at the right place, to be always available and combined with excellent services. Shell Recharge shows how these wishes can be met.”

Shell is also developing charging options for EV drivers in the UK at home and at work. In 2017, Shell bought one of Europe’s largest charging providers and a leading expert in smart charging solutions, NewMotion. Together they are installing workplace chargers, for example by partnering with brands such as Jaguar Land Rover who have installed over 150 charging points for employees at their Gaydon centre.

Through NewMotion, Shell also provides customers with the option of charging their EV at home and Shell Energy Retail customers can now get a home charge point installed for a discounted price.

Following an agreement with Ionity, Shell will also offer super-fast 350kW charging points across 10 European countries, starting with 80 of Shell’s biggest highway stations.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: