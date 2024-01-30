A Shell forecourt has re-opened on Eaton Green Road at Luton Airport after a knockdown rebuild.

The site was closed for seven months while the works took place. These included a new forecourt with space for EV chargepoints, which are hopefully being installed soon.

In addition the shop has been rebranded from Shell Select to Shell Coop. It now stocks a big range of chilled ready meals, which are proving popular.

A spokesman for the site told Forecourt Trader: “It’s good to be open again. The first week since re-opening was quite slow but things are really picking up now as people see we are open again.”

According to Luton Today, the official re-opening with ribbon-cutting was attended by Luton’s deputy mayor, Cllr Zanib Raja, who said: “I would like to take this opportunity to wish Shell management and Mr Asad Wahid and his team a big congratulations and good luck with their new store. May every challenge you face turn into a marvellous opportunity, and may it exceed your expectations and become a cornerstone of the community.”

As well as the Co-op brand, the 24-hour site has a Costa Express, deli by Shell, Amazon lockers and offers Uber Eats. It also has forecourt attendants available to help disabled drivers.