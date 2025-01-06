The public would welcome harsher punishments for retailers who sell vapes to children, according to one of the largest manufacturers of tobacco and vapes.

Almost two thirds of those questioned in a poll for BAT UK – part of British American Tobacco – say government plans for £200 on-the-spot fines for store owners caught illegally selling vapes to under-18s are too lenient.

When given a list of different options on the amount retailers should be fined, the highest level of support among respondents was for £1,000 (30%), says BAT.

The so-called three-strikes threat is also popular, with 67% of respondents to the survey in favour of retailers losing their licence permanently if they are caught breaching it thrice.

The proposed £200 fines are part of the government’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which was introduced in Parliament in November. It includes powers to introduce a licensing scheme for retailers to sell tobacco, vape and nicotine products in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. There is separate legislation for Scotland.

Disposable vapes are also due to be banned from June 1 under separate environmental legislation.

The government says tough action is needed because in 2023 25% of 11- to 15-year-olds admitted to having tried vaping. It maintains that the measure will help protect children becoming hooked on nicotine while continuing to enable adult smokers to use vapes as a quit aid.

However, Asli Ertonguc, head of BAT UK and Western Europe, says the survey backs up the company’s belief that tougher measures are needed.

“The results speak for themselves. The public clearly do not feel the punishments in the current proposals are tough enough to protect the underage. We need to have an open conversation about appropriate regulation and enforcement while keeping vapes as a vital tool for adults to help the UK reach its smoke-free 2030 goal,” he says.

“A retail licensing system is a step in the right direction. However, without increased fines and stricter punishments, unethical retailers will simply continue to break the law. For a vape licence to be effective, retailers must know that if they abuse it, they lose it. “With the Tobacco and Vapes Bill still progressing through Parliament, the government must act fast. The new laws clearly need tougher sanctions to give it the teeth to punish those who sell to children or stock illegal vapes. Without such enforcement, the Bill will fail to achieve its desired impact.”

BAT and Britain in Focus commissioned Electoral Calculus to undertake a poll of 5,948 people from 20 – 26 November 2024.

BAT is behind brands such as Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Rothmans as well as vape lines glo and Vuse.