AF Blakemore relaunches first company-owned Spar as new flagship store with forecourt

Merril Boulton · 18 September, 2019

AF Blakemore & Son has relocated its inaugural company-owned Spar store to a larger forecourt site on Wolverhampton Road West, Walsall, and incorporated new Subway and Greggs offers.

The new 2,163sq ft Spar store was opened by AF Blakemore chairman Peter Blakemore and family members Tom and Liz Blakemore. Peter Blakemore was joined by friend and ex-colleague Elwyn Davies, with whom he originally opened the store with in 1985.

AF Blakemore & Son first acquired the store as a part of its retail division, and it formed a key part of the company’s support of Spar’s Eight Till Late concept.

Nearly 35 years on and the company is still investing in the local community and aiming to ensure that its customers continue to receive the best service.

The new Bentley-based store has been relocated next door to the original site with an additional ten-pump BP filling station operating 24 hours a day.

The store also features Subway and Greggs, providing customers with a one-stop convenience, restaurant and takeaway solution.

It will house the 50th Subway offer to open in partnership with AF Blakemore’s company-owned store division, Blakemore Retail, and will be the first to operate 24 hours a day.

With the store’s relocation and additional food-to-go outlets the company has created 18 new jobs within the area.

Blakemore Retail managing director Matt Teague said: “Bentley is a major investment for Blakemore Retail and will be the largest flagship store we open this year.

“Its trading characteristics reflect our store development strategy perfectly. The new store provides wider food choices to local residents with the addition of high-profile brands in Greggs and Subway.”

As is standard with all new Blakemore Retail stores, Bentley has been fitted with energy-saving lighting and refrigeration and a defibrillator has been installed at the entrance to the store for any future emergencies.

The store also offers CollectPlus, PayPoint and National Lottery services as well as a free cash machine.

To celebrate, the company held community fun days over the launch weekend earlier this month, giving out free goodie bags and running promotional offers.

Customers were also invited to take part in golden ticket and 'lucky pump' competitions to win a selection of exciting prizes.

The Spar store will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

