The Knox family, which runs three forecourts in Northern Ireland, is reporting a sales uplift after converting three stores to the Spar fascia earlier this year.

Owners Trevor and Raymond Knox, who are marking 23 years in the business, operated three Nisa stores in Counties Armagh and Down but switched to Henderson Group, which owns the Spar brand in Northern Ireland, earlier this year.

“Spar is an impressive international brand and how the team at Hendersons work with their global partners, yet keep all things local as their top priorities, is something that really attracted us as a family business,” says Trevor.

“We have converted all three of our sites to the Spar brand, allowing us to bring new products and services to Parkgate Service Station in Lurgan, our biggest site in Donaghcloney and our third in Waringstown.”

In the first three months of the new fascia, they have been able to take advantage of initiatives from Spar NI including Mega Deals, 12 Deals of Christmas and a host of value offers on everyday essentials, while also stocking more local produce from farmers and suppliers across the island of Ireland.

And the switch to Spar has benfefited the business, says Trevor. “We have experienced a boost in sales in the past three months, while also receiving positive feedback from our regular shoppers who are impressed with the value, choice and quality of our offering and we look forward to pushing that even further in 2024.”

Patrick Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, is delighted to have the stores on board. “The Knox family has grown an impressive business over the years so we’re excited to have brought them on as Spar retailers and grow their business even further.,” he says. ”Much like our business, the Knoxes believe in continued investment in their stores to bring even further benefits for their local shoppers with a diverse range of everyday products and convenient services.”