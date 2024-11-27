Northern Ireland forecourt retailer Maxol has signed a £625 million, five-year contract with grocery giant Henderson, which owns the Spar franchise in the province.

Maxol, which has had a near 20-year agreement with the wholesaler, will continue to supply 30 Henderson-run service stations with branded fuel, as well as introducing its lubricants range of branded motor oils, AdBlue, and car care products into Henderson’s company-owned stores.

Meanwhile, Henderson will continue to supply the 23 company-owned Maxol service stations in Northern Ireland, under the Spar fascia brand. Henderson will also roll out its Spar food-to-go offer Delish Deli across all Maxol stores over the five years.

Maxol is investing in three major forecourt developments, which will take the Spar convenience offer, over the next 12 months in Northern Ireland. The Fortwilliam site is underway, Belvoir and the first phase of Hilden are open, with the latter location due to complete phase two of work at the end of January. Any new investments announced in the next five years will also take the Spar fascia.

“Today’s announcement cements a great long-term partnership between two of Northern Ireland’s long-established family-owned businesses,” says Brian Donaldson, chief executive of Maxol. “The deal not only highlights our shared commitment to supporting local suppliers, it also ensures we can continue to provide our customers with quality, choice, value and convenience throughout the day, whether that’s a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, freshly brewed Barista Bar coffee or everyday fresh ingredients to cook at home – right where they need it, in the heart of their local community.”

Neil Gamble, chief financial officer, Henderson, adds: “The partnership aligns with our commitment towards growing high-quality, accessible fuel and retail services through the Spar fascia brand for our shoppers across Northern Ireland, while also enabling us to strengthen our supply chain and broaden our brand’s reach, creating shared value and long-term growth for both businesses.”