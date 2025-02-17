Fastned UK Ltd has applied for planning permission to build a new EV charging hub on land to the north-east of Eynsham, off the A40 connecting Oxford and Cheltenham.

In its application, Fastned says this prime location ensures “excellent accessibility” for residents, commuters and visitors.

The site layout would comprise eight drive-through style charging bays, each measuring 2.6m wide and 9.2 m long; supported by a substation (3.5m x 3.8m) to the southeastern portion of the site and a low voltage (LV) switchboard. Four charging units would be installed to support two bays simultaneously, each standing 2.3m in height, 0.70m wide and 0.90m long.

The application says the charging bays are longer than regular bays to enable cars of all makes to be easily reached by the charging connector. This is because there is no standard charging port location on EVs, some cars have it on the bonnet, others on the front or rear flanks.

Floodlights mounted under the canopies would illuminate the charging bays for safety and ease of use. The areas surrounding the station would be illuminated using street-lighting lanterns where required.

Six planting beds are included in the design, at each end of the raised kerbs of the charging stations, which will be planted with a mix of native perennial flowers.

Customers would access the site from the south, off Hanborough Rd via a one-way entrance. The charging bays would be set up much like a regular petrol filling station and would form part of the one-way circulation system through the site. Customers exit to the northeast of the proposed development using a new exit back onto the B4449.

To accompany the EV charging station, an amenity building is proposed comprising a small, unmanned building with a gross external floor area of 24.3sq m. This would house an accessible WC and a variety of vending machines including hot and cold beverages.

The building has been designed to provide a “high-quality customer environment” and would also be highly sustainable, for example, using recycled grey water for flushing toilets. It would also include a green roof.