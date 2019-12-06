Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
AFC Energy launches EV charger powered by hydrogen fuel cell

John Wood · 06 December, 2019
AFC Energy hydrogen fuel cell EV charger

Hydrogen power company AFC Energy has launched a zero emissions electric vehicle (EV) charger based on hydrogen fuel cell technology.

The self-contained charging system overcomes issues associated with poor grid coverage to provide rapid EV charging anywhere it is needed.

In the UK, a recent study commissioned by Scottish Power found that to meet EV deployment targets, almost £100bn of new investment is required to upgrade the network.

“It can no longer be denied that EVs have become part of today’s mainstream automotive experience, but there are many areas where infrastructure is constraining mass deployment,” said AFC Energy CEO Adam Bond.

“Our system is independent of the grid and delivers EV charging in the most remote off-grid locations or in highly populated urban areas where supply is over-subscribed. With this system, we provide a solution to support the industry’s emerging need for a national network of EV charge-points.”

The Modular AFC Energy H-PowerTM systems will be available in three standard configurations which can provide up to 100 charge points at a single site.

