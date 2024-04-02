Farming and construction vehicles powered by hydrogen could soon be allowed on British roads under government proposals.

A consultation document from the Department for Transport seeks views on whether so-called non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) designed to run on hydrogen should be allowed on public roads without an exemption known as a vehicle special order.

The DfT says this restriction has been a barrier to encouraging wider uptake of these sustainably fuelled vehicles. The switch would allow the agricultural and farming sectors to decarbonise faster, it suggests.

The step comes after the government last year issued construction equipment maker JCB with a vehicle special order permitting it to test its hydrogen-powered diggers on UK roads.

The consultation period ends on 24 April.