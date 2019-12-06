Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Crackdown on criminality at hand car washes in Northern Ireland

John Wood · 06 December, 2019
Washing a car by hand

A crackdown on slavery and other criminal activity harboured by hand car washes in Northern Ireland is being led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), and has resulted in some sites being closed down.

Detective inspector Mark Bell from PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit (MSHTU) said: “I am aware of some concerns that exist around car washes and when we receive information of this nature, we take it extremely seriously.

“Labour exploitation, like all forms of modern slavery and human trafficking, often goes undetected and unreported as victims are often controlled through fear and violence. This is why we have carried out 48 proactive operations aimed at identifying potential victims at hand car washes in Northern Ireland since the establishment of the MSHTU in 2015.

“While we have spoken to 212 workers, to date only six potential victims of labour exploitation have been recovered from hand car washes. When we speak to the workers, away from their managers or the owners, the vast majority state that they are not working under duress and there is no evidence of them being controlled or held against their will. Many indicate that they are content with their pay and conditions as they feel it is still more than they would otherwise have earned at home.

“There is no doubt that many of these hand car washes are being run as legitimate businesses, working ethically and responsibly and doing their best to comply with all the regulations. However, in some of these hand car washes, workers have told us they are being paid between £10 and £60 per day for carrying out this work in the cold. In these cases, it is clear that the owners are taking advantage of the workers’ situation and their lack of knowledge of the law and their entitlements. By adopting a multi-agency approach to the issue, a wide range of powers can be utilised by all of the relevant agencies to best protect the worker and enforce any employment or safety legislation that is breached.

“While few potential victims of modern slavery and human trafficking have been recovered from hand car washes, this does not mean that we are complacent. We will continue to carry out proactive operations, as they give us the opportunity to assess if any workers are potential victims of trafficking and conduct follow up visits at their homes to check on them again and look at their living conditions, with their consent.

“The operations also give us an opportunity to supply the workers with our contact details should they require further assistance in the future and advice leaflets in their own language that educates them about their entitlements. Furthermore, the operations continue to be a valuable tool in disrupting potential criminal operations. Partners have carried out investigations in relation to tax evasion, benefit fraud and health and safety issues. As a result of some of these investigations, car washes have been closed down or the owners no longer operate in Northern Ireland.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4464.90137.85126.18
East Midlands129.9982.90139.43126.05
London130.54139.65126.88
North East128.54136.77124.41
North West129.2561.90138.14125.60
Northern Ireland127.29130.90123.52
Scotland129.94136.84125.21
South East131.0865.90138.76126.97
South West129.90137.19125.67
Wales129.05134.76124.63
West Midlands129.85138.70125.98
Yorkshire & Humber129.2763.90138.21125.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

EV owners could get 1,000 free miles a ye...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

EV drivers could store and share electric...

Top 50 Indie’s sister company opens new J...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

BP M&S Simply Food scheme wins planning c...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News