Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Expert panel at free tobacco webinar

Merril Boulton · 23 April, 2020

Meet the panellists who will be answering your questions at next month’s free webinar on the future of the tobacco category, being hosted by Forecourt Trader and its sister brands Convenience Store and The Grocer.

With the impending ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes, and with adult smokers seeking out alternative products, you can hear from an expert panel about the changes in range needed to meet modern shopper needs and why innovative new methods of nicotine delivery help retailers comply with new legislation and changing consumer preferences.

Hosted by David Rees, editor of Convenience Store, this is your chance to quiz experts on the future of tobacco retailing. Panellists include: Peter Nixon, managing director, Philip Morris Ltd; Alice Dolling; senior insight analyst, HIM/MCA; and Bally Singh, owner, Charles of Belgravia Convenience Store. 

Peter Nixon, Managing Director, Philip Morris Ltd

Peter Nixon joined the Philip Morris UK & Ireland office as Managing Director in December 2016. He leads the national roll-out of IQOS, which forms part of the company’s ambition to stop selling conventional, combustible cigarettes. Peter has previously worked for Philip Morris in Japan, Switzerland and Russia.

Kay Patel, Owner Global Food and Wines (Best-one) convenience stores

Kay runs four convenience stores in East London under the Global Food & Wine and Best-one banners. An ambassador for the Best-one symbol group, Kay maintains strong links with his customers and is a big supporter of local community events.

Alice Dolling, Senior Insight Analyst, HIM MCA

Alice is a Senior Insight Analyst at HIM MCA, leading bespoke insight and analysis within the business. During Alice’s four years at HIM MCA she has specialised in retail, and previous to her current role provided insight and account management within this channel for numerous category suppliers, including tobacco

Retailers can watch for free from their own mobile phone or computer on May 5 at 11am. Don’t’ miss out – register here.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.4062.85126.32110.29
East Midlands116.37128.10110.83
London115.88126.80111.22
North East114.37119.50109.35
North West114.78126.46110.31
Northern Ireland111.62113.23104.48
Scotland114.30125.02107.49
South East117.07130.34111.81
South West115.8863.90124.06109.93
Wales113.98124.38107.61
West Midlands116.16129.00111.57
Yorkshire & Humber115.00125.57109.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Kent forecourt sold to LSA Oil after 50 y...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Kent forecourt sold to LSA Oil after 50 y...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News