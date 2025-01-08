Forecourt operator Prem Uthayakumaran has boosted a donation to Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club to £5,000 through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity.

The donation, made in two parts, will provide essential support to the club which provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to participate in football.

He has added £2,500 to an initial contribution last October from his Eastfield and Crossroad Service Stations. The most recent donation was awarded through Nisa’s Heart of the Community Awards under the Stronger Communities initiative. The funding will be used to enhance the club’s programs, improving the experience for players, and making it possible for more individuals to participate.

Uthayakumaran, who owns three forecourts, says that supporting his local community has always been a priority for him. “Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club does incredible work, and I’m delighted that, through MADL, we can help them reach more people and improve their programs,” he says.

Last autumn he made a £1,000 contribution from his Broxbourne Service Station in Hertfordshire to the Lee Valley Karate Academy.

Kate Carroll, head of charity at Nisa, adds: “Making a Difference Locally empowers our retailers to give back to their communities and support causes that matter most to them. Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club is a fantastic organisation making a real difference in people’s lives, and we are proud to help fund their important work.”

Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity enables independent retailers to donate to local good causes through the sale of Co-op own brand products in their stores. A percentage of the sales from these products goes into a MADL fund, which retailers can use to support charities, schools, sports clubs, and community groups.