Nisa has appointed Paul Webster head of partnerships, in what it describes as a “pivotal” role.

Webster joins from food and beverage giant Pepsico, with a reputation, says Nisa, for fostering collaborative partnerships.

As part of Katie Secretan’s sales and retail leadership team, Paul will manage the company’s largest corporate accounts and strategic partners, and has a brief to develop Nisa’s strategic sales plan, drive collaboration across the Co-op’s wholesale business, and unlock longer term growth.

During his time at Pepsico, Paul held several key positions, and was most recently sales director for Sainsbury’s and Waitrose. In 2019, he took on responsibility for PepsiCo’s convenience business, overseeing the development and execution of commercial strategies for some of the world’s most iconic brands.

Commenting on the appointment, Katie Secretan, Nisa’s sales & retail director, says: “Paul’s extensive experience in managing high-profile accounts, building strategic partnerships, and leading successful teams will be invaluable as we continue to drive our ambitious growth plans. His passion for collaboration and proven ability to deliver exceptional results are going to be crucial for this pivotal role and I’m thrilled to welcome Paul to the team.”

Webster adds: “The opportunity to contribute to the growth of a business that is so deeply rooted in supporting and growing its corporate partners and independent retailers is incredibly motivating, and I’m looking forward to joining a team that is at an important and exciting part of its growth journey.”

This appointment further strengthens the sales and retail leadership team, which has recently added Taranjit Singh Dhillon as head of retail, Ian King as head of business development, and Lauren Brogden as head of sales engagement, as well as promoting Joy McAleese to head of wholesale.