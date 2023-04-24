Suresite

Established over 25 years ago, Suresite Group provides a range of business critical operational services for Fuel and Convenience Retailers. Suresite’s market leading payment and data solutions, wetstock management, training and health & safety compliance help over 3,000 stores across the UK run businesses more effectively. Suresite Group customers and partners include Barclays, Worldpay, Timico, Feefo, American Express, Sponge, Greenergy, Cost Cutter, Jet, and others.

https://www.suresite.co.uk