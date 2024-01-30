XXImo

XXImo is a mobility payment platform provider with a European footprint and over a decade of experience. Powered by VISA, XXImo offers modular solutions that help retail businesses, mobility service providers and corporate employers to benefit from the latest technology, without the need to build anything themselves. Thus, enabling them to accelerate innovation and business growth.

In the UK, XXImo partners with merchants and mobility service providers to offer fast, secure payment processing, and closed-loop and open-loop Mobility cards to the next generation of industry leaders. #GameChangers