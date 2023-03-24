BP has signed a new expanded fuel supply deal with Top 50 Indie Rontec.

The five-year deal covers 66 of Rontec’s sites across England and Wales, 64 of which BP currently supplies, expanding the agreement with two new sites.

Under the agreement, BP will supply Rontec’s sites with two billion litres of fuel over the next five years, and the two companies will also explore opportunities to deploy BP Pulse EV charging infrastructure to Rontec’s forecourts.

Gerald Ronson, CEO of Rontec, commented: “As one of the leading players in the UK forecourt industry, we are pleased to extend our relationship with BP and continue to provide premium fuels to our customers.

“Our priority is ensuring that our customers can access the brands they trust when they are out on the road, and BP is one of our core retail partners. We have worked with BP since 1968, and this new agreement will take our partnership into its 60th year. We look forward to continuing this collaboration for many years to come.”

Sonya Adams, VP mobility and convenience retail UK at BP, commented: “We are delighted to have signed this new agreement with Rontec. We value our 55-year relationship with Gerald and his team immensely and our collaboration continues to deliver a strong and compelling offer for our customers.

“Agreements with leading roadside retail operators such as Rontec are key to ensuring we supply quality fuels and charging offers, which satisfy the mobility and convenience needs of our customers across the UK. We look forward to working with Rontec to continue strengthening our relationship.”

Rontec was ranked third in the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies, which was published at the beginning of this month, with 262 sites.