Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

We manufacture, sell and deliver some of the biggest soft drink brands including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Schweppes, Oasis, Monster, Capri-Sun, Costa Coffee (ready to drink) and also the recently launched Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola in a can. 97% of our soft drinks sold here in GB are manufactured locally here in GB.

Two thirds of our volume sales of soft drinks in GB come from zero sugar options and our bottles and cans are all recyclable, with smaller bottles made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding caps & labels). Last year, we announced the launch of new bottles with caps that remain attached, making it easier to collect and recycle all of the plastic used in our products.