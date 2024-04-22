Work-out while you charge-up. Siting fitness facilities next to electric vehicle stations, and coffee drive-thrus is a trend one property consultancy believes could take off after facilitating a development that combines all three on a single site in Stockton-on-Tees. Such mixes of complementary businesses could set a template for future builds, says Howie Property.

The firm helped bring together chargepoint provider EVC, Starbucks, and JD Gyms on the Yarm Road development near the A66 and next to the Preston Farm Industrial Estate which is due to open in the next few months.

Howie Property says it is looking for suitable locations for similar developments after securing lettings for a second site in the north-east, this time with Gridserve, a Starbucks drive-thru, a Greggs, and Tanning Shop. The development is opposite fitness business The Gym, off Claypath Lane in South Shields. There will be eight 360kW dual charging bays on the site, which is between industrial and residential areas.

“We are continually on the hunt for more sites suitable for drive-thrus and EV charging hubs,” says director, Dan Howie. “If you are a landlord with a site up your sleeve then please do get in touch.

“EV charging bays alongside drive-thrus and a gym are obvious bedfellows,” he added. “A blend of charger speeds would be a good solution going forward so gym members can charge at a slower speed while they spend a couple of hours working out.”