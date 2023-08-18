A scheme being developed by BP has been included in the shortlist of electrolytic hydrogen projects in the running to receive funding from the government’s Hydrogen Business Model / Net Zero Hydrogen Fund.

With contracts expected to be awarded in the fourth quarter of this year, the Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 (HAR1) plans to fund up to 250MW of electrolytic hydrogen projects across England, Scotland and Wales.

BP’s HyGreen Teesside scheme could start production in 2026, and is planned to be one of the UK’s biggest ‘green’ hydrogen facilities. It is initially targeting 80MW of green hydrogen production, with potential further growth to up to 500MW by 2030, up to 5% of the UK government’s hydrogen target of 10GW.

The project aims to help fuel the development of Teesside, leading the way for large-scale decarbonisation of heavy transport, airports, ports, and ‎rail in the UK. It will also help carbon intensive sectors in the region, such as chemical and process industries, to decarbonise.

Matt Williamson, UK head of hydrogen, BP, said: “We’re excited to have passed another important milestone towards the development of this ground-breaking project. HyGreen Teesside has the potential to help transform energy use, the economy and skills in the region. At BP, we’re backing hydrogen to help Teesside and the UK decarbonise its industry and mobility.”

BP has recently completed a six-week community consultation on HyGreen Teesside, ensuring that local people, businesses and other stakeholders can have their say on the project. As part of the consultation, BP shared its initial design with the public and organised multiple public information events. Having taken on board community views, BP will now submit a finalised planning application to Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.