New research from Gridserve has found that Brits will spend up to nine hours a year in motorway service stations, tallying up to 720 hours – or 30 full days – over the course of an 80-year lifetime.

And Brits are keen to make the most of this time, hunting out their favourite service stations to make their rest break as enjoyable as possible, whether it’s a particular spot on the M1, a favourite fast food chain or a restaurant, drivers are keen to make the most of their time stopped.

The research revealed that nearly a third (31%) of Brits admitted that they’ll cross their legs a little longer to get to a ‘nicer’ service station – hunting out facilities including relaxing places to sit (31%), preferred shops like M&S (25%) and independent cafes and restaurants (18%).

EV drivers are the most likely to hold out for nicer rest stops (22%) compared with their petrol and diesel driving counterparts. Some 72% of EV drivers stopped for a host of reasons outside of refuelling their car, including using the facilities (61%), taking a break from driving (50%), or stretching their legs (45%).

And almost half (46%) of Brits with EVs reported that EV charging stops provided a welcome opportunity to relax or take a break while they charged their car.

Rebecca Trebble, chief customer experience officer at Gridserve, says: “There’s a common misconception that EV owners need to stop more often than petrol or diesel drivers to power their cars, but our research shows otherwise.

“Range anxiety is starting to become a thing of the past and EV drivers are charging their vehicles when they stop for other reasons, rather than stopping to charge. With charging times as short as 20-to-30 minutes, EVs are proving to have to stop no longer on journeys than petrol and diesel vehicles.”

Top 10 most common reasons people stop at motorway service stations

1) Needing the toilet

2) Needing to stretch their legs

3) Taking a break from driving

4) Getting a coffee or tea

5) To get something to drink

6) To get something to eat

7) Children need the toilet

8) Needing to fill up with petrol/diesel

9) Pets need exercise

10) Children complaining/bored