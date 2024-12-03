Chamberlain Transport has switched its local Palletforce collection and delivery vehicles to be fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) supplied by Certas Energy.



The family-owned haulier is expected to reduce its annual carbon emissions by more than 150 tonnes as a result of this change.

And if the initial six month trial is successful it will consider using the diesel alternative, made from 100% renewable waste and residue derived feedstocks, across its fleet of 40 vehicles.

Chamberlain Transport’s managing director Simon Chamberlain says the switch was a ”straightforward decision”, designed to ”shift the dial” for other UK hauliers who are considering ways to decarbonise their fleets.

Demand for HVO in the UK has doubled in the past two years, and Certas Energy anticipates this to continue to rise to roughly one billion litres by 2030.

Darren Holloway commercial director for energy solutions at Certas Energy says that Chamberlain Transport is one of a growing number of hauliers turning to HVO in order to help meet short- and medium-term decarbonisation targets while transitioning to electric vehicles.

“This partnership demonstrates how seamless the transition can be from fossil diesel to renewable fuels, resulting in immediate carbon reduction benefits,” he says.

“We are pleased to see that the transport sector is increasingly choosing HVO as the necessary bridging solution for its journey to net zero.”