Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision at a Sainsbury’s forecourt in Torquay.

Police were called at around 4.05pm on Friday November1 following reports of a collision involving a black Hyundai Getz, a silver Honda Jazz and a pedestrian on the forecourt at The Willows, Torquay.

Officers from local patrol teams and Roads Policing Team attended the scene along with South West Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

As a result of the collision a 62-year-old local man was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious head injuries. Sadly, he died in hospital on Thursday, November 7. His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

The Sainsbury’s petrol station shop also sustained serious damage as a result of the collision and a customer inside was also injured. They are currently recovering at home.

Sergeant Troy Bennett, from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, says: “Our thoughts are with the family of the pedestrian who has sadly died, and we are currently investigating the circumstances of the collision.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who helped with first aid and remained to talk with officers.

“We ask anyone present who did not pass their details to officers at the scene or who has any dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, to contact Devon and Cornwall Police either via 101 or our website quoting log 593 of 1 November.”