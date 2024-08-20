Certas Energy has introduced a new Carbon Savings Calculator to help make it quicker and easier for fleet managers to meet their sustainability targets.

The calculator enables people to calculate exactly how much HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) they need to use to reach their emissions objectives, based on their vehicle or fleet’s annual diesel usage and latest UK government figures, making it the most up-to-date calculator currently available.

This, together with Certas Energy’s fleet balancing calculator, which Certas says is the industry’s only tool to calculate the cost of mixing HVO with traditional diesel, enables fleet operators to estimate both the carbon saving of HVO and the cost when including HVO as part or all of the fuel mix.

The calculator is part of Certas Energy’s new HVO on the Road Hub which is a one-stop shop for fleet operators wanting to know about the drop-in diesel alternative. It includes information about HVO, as well as Certas Energy’s fleet balancing calculator.

Tim Shepherd, head of fuel cards at Certas Energy, says: “Our new HVO on the Road Hub is there to make HVO accessible for fleet operators. Cost considerations are obviously a major part of that. That’s why we created these tools to help managers work out how to meet their sustainability goals and how much that is going to cost.

“HVO is a transitional fuel on the journey to net zero. Likewise, switching to HVO can also be a gradual transition. It can be used in all or part of a fleet and used interchangeably with traditional diesel or blended with diesel. It’s a flexible solution which is what fleet managers need when they have so many other considerations.”

HVO is renewable and practically fossil-free fuel and can be used in traditional diesel engines with no modifications.

The HVO on the Road Hub can be accessed here. The carbon savings calculator is available here, and the fleet balancing calculator is here.