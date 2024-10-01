Joseph Richardson, managing director at Top 50 Indie Jos. Richardson & Son, has praised contractors Daniel Charles Construction for the ‘amazing work’ they are doing at JRS Services (formerly known as Glews Services) on the M62.

The site is being redeveloped with the addition of two new drive-thrus, the creation of 55 extra HGV parking spaces (taking the total number to 140) and a new purpose-built shower and toilet block.

Joseph told Forecourt Trader: “Mostly everything is going to plan, it’s just the weather that can cause delays. We’re on track to get our tenants – KFC and Starbucks – in before Christmas, weather permitting. And we hope the shower block will also be open by Christmas.”

EV charging is also being added to the site with eight ultra-fast chargers – via another tenant – but Joseph says this won’t be live until 2025.

The former Glews Services has been redeveloped several times by the Richardson family since it was built; this included a refit of its Spar shop, which incorporates a Subway.

In its latest improvements, the former car dealership on the site, which has been closed since 2019, has been knocked down and replaced with the two drive-thrus.

The site recently added HVO on pumps at the HGV refuelling station. Joseph says: “It didn’t cost us much to put in as we have used our old Red Diesel tanks. Sales are very dependent on just a few customers but it is selling. I think it will always be a niche fuel because of its cost and also availability, which relies on bio waste products.”