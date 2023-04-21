Gridserve is celebrating a substantial increase in the use of EVs in Norwich and the wider East of England region in the year since it opened its second electric forecourt in the city.

This week marks the first anniversary of the Norwich Electric Forecourt, which hosts 36 EV chargers, including 22 350kW-capable high-power chargers, and since opening it has powered over two million EV miles.

In 2021, Norwich and the wider East of England region had low EV charger coverage compared to other regions in the UK – offering just 29 chargers per 100,000 people compared to the UK average of 42 per 100,000.

This has now been improved to 37 per 100,000 across the region, and it’s even better in Norfolk with 48 chargers per 100,000 people. At the time of opening, Norwich Electric Forecourt more than doubled the number of high-powered chargers in the region, providing essential charging infrastructure that delivers drivers the confidence to go electric.

Gridserve says its Electric Forecourts have been demonstrated to increase electric vehicle uptake in surrounding areas by giving drivers confidence to make the switch to electric. Since opening, Norfolk has seen an uptake in EV registrations, growing by almost 50% – ahead of the UK average.

Toddington Harper, CEO and founder of Gridserve said: “It’s been an awesome first year for Norwich Electric Forecourt. It is great to see the uptake of electric vehicles increasing as drivers in the area feel confident to make the switch with reliable, easy and fast charging available on their doorstep. We’re also proud to welcome those travelling to and around the area, allowing more people to travel on net zero EV miles on their holidays in Norfolk.”

Gridserve is continuing its rollout plans with additional Electric Forecourts now in progress, including one at Gatwick Airport opening this year. Several other Electric Forecourts also have planning permission including Nevedon, Gateshead, Plymouth and Stevenage with more than 30 additional sites also under development as part of the company’s commitment to deliver over 100 Electric Forecourts.