Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go has been awarded a prestigious GroceryAid Gold Award for the second year running.

The accolade recognises the company’s internal and external promotion of GroceryAid throughout 2024, which included regularly sharing updates with teams and holding internal events, taking part in GroceryAid Day, holding focused learning and development groups for staff and fundraising for the charity.

GroceryAid supports people who work, or have worked, in the grocery industry, providing emotional, practical and financial support since 1857. As well as a helpline which provides emotional and practical support 24/7, 365 days a year, the charity also helps with financial grants, counselling and supporting people through life’s challenges.

Sewell on the go’s operations manager and in-house GroceryAid promoter, Kate Barbour, says: “Being awarded the Gold Award once again from GroceryAid is just fantastic. The grocery industry is full of gifted, passionate people and the work GroceryAid does to support them is fantastic. We know life can throw some real curveballs and GroceryAid helps people deal with whatever comes their way. It’s something I’m proud to shout about and at Sewell on the go, we do what we can to make sure our people know what help is available to them.”

If you work in the grocery industry and need support from GroceryAid, call their free Helpline on 08088 021 122 or use the live chat on the GroceryAid website, available 24/7, 365 days a year.