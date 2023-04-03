A Hampshire man who admitted four counts of stealing fuel worth £444.05 between August 22 and September 26 last year – among a string of other offences – has been sent to prison.

According to the Hampshire Chronicle, magistrates said Zack Mitchell-Blackmore had a “flagrant disregard for court orders” and jailed him for 18 weeks.

The petrol stations he targeted were MFG Munro’s in Andover, Morrisons in Basingstoke (twice) and Murco in Whitchurch. He also pleaded guilty to four counts of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in the same period.

Mitchell-Blackmore was sent to prison for 18 weeks, banned from driving for five years and ordered to compensate the petrol stations to the full value of the fuel stolen.

He also admitted more recent charges of driving while disqualified and with no insurance, and possession of cannabis.